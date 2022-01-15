Cavs didn’t love the intel on Cam Reddish

Chris Fedor: I was told that though the Cavs had expressed interest in Cam Reddish in the past, and they checked in on his availability with the Atlanta Hawks… one thing that I’m told from a source is that the intel that they got back was not flattering when it came to Cam Reddish.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

I asked Nate McMillan how challenging it was to manage the situation knowing for months that Cam Reddish didn’t want to be in Atlanta anymore.

Here’s McMillan’s full quote: pic.twitter.com/lPYjqVG2Cq – 6:43 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Role on hold – Newest Knick Cam Reddish on shelf with sprained ankle from @Barbara Barker newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:15 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

CAM REDDISH TRADE REACTION + MAILBAG 📬

🔘 Hawks (3:45)

🔘 Knicks (21:59)

🔘 Grizz (32:59)

🔘 Suns (47:26)

🔘 1st-time All-Stars (50:42)

🔘 D🤺 (55:35)

🔘 Raptors (1:02:58)

🎧 https://t.co/8uivk67ptR

SUBSCRIBE

https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Z9ISxa2K5 – 5:25 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

New Crossover, with the brilliant/hilarious @netw3rk: On the state of the Knicks, ALL CAPS NBA and…Boba Fett!

Come for the NBA banter, stay for Jason channeling Littlefinger-as-Leon Rose, making the Cam Reddish trade.

Subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/UUAD0HzNJ2 – 5:09 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

I don’t pretend to any kind of an expert on Cam Reddish, but from the little I’ve seen, the Knicks made acquired a Top 3 team player. (A healthy) Solomon Hill is a reliable rotation addition as well. – 4:42 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 How Cam Reddish can succeed in New York

🏀 The Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak

🏀 Draymond’s importance to the Warriors

🏀 Tired or wired: The Ben Simmons trade talk

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/5eDsYR… – 4:19 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

So, just to be clear there will be no revenge game for Reddish in Atlanta tomorrow. He is in New York, he is flying back to Atlanta with the Knicks but he has an ankle injury and WON’T play. – 4:10 PM

Story continues

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/NYK Reddish Trade; Massive Trade Rumor and News Roundup. Join me and @Danny Leroux for our Mock Trade Deadline sale duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:33 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features questions on whether John Collins is a realistic trade target, Dennis Schroder’s market value and whether C’s should have gotten involved in Cam Reddish bidding masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:08 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Here is my Cam Reddish take: pic.twitter.com/ZaCWkPyty8 – 2:04 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

ICYMI

The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.

Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.

Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap

https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi – 2:04 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“They’re kind of in this in-between place where they’re trying to win games but there’s a young core being built here. Cam Reddish fits in with that.”

Talked Reddish, Barrett & more on The Putback w/@ShawnFarmerBB, @JCMacriNBA & @CWilliamson44. Full show: https://t.co/ICtGcZqmzk pic.twitter.com/0dhkD5I1b8 – 1:52 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

More from Hawks GM Travis Schlenk about his through process behind trading Cam Reddish.

“… The one thing I’ll say about draft picks, everybody values draft picks. Every team might not value a player, but 29 other teams will value a real first-round draft pick.”

More: pic.twitter.com/vF5gHBK5PV – 1:38 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Travis Schlenk just said that Cam Reddish went to the Hawks this past offseason to express his desire to find a different situation.

More on this from @Fred Katz

and myself below

theathletic.com/3069571/2022/0… – 1:09 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Reddish will be out for awhile with his ankle, Thibs said. Did not define “awhile.” – 12:59 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Cam Reddish was in New York today for physical. He will fly with the team back down to Atlanta today. – 12:57 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post mega-podcast: @Chris Herrington on whether the Grizz are contenders already, some quick Cam Reddish trade analysis, then @SpikeEskin and @Michael_Levin on all things Philly/Ben Simmons:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3GxPauc

Apple: apple.co/3GJcGER – 12:33 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Daily Sixers newsletter sent:

* Mailbag: Reasons why I think the Sixers didn’t pursue Cam Reddish

* Mailbag: Whether a stretch 5 is still a need

* Details on Sixers/Celtics tonight

* Link roundup

More: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 12:30 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

ICYMI last night: @Fred Katz and I dove deep on the Cam Reddish trade.

Some takeaways: Reddish wanted out of Atlanta because he wanted a bigger role for himself, Hawks were waiting for a 1st rd pick, who they initially asked for and much more below ⬇️

theathletic.com/3069571/2022/0… – 11:56 AM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

New Crossover pod, with the brilliant and hilarious @netw3rk: On the state of the Knicks, ALL CAPS NBA and…Boba Fett!

Come for the NBA banter, stay for Jason channeling Littlefinger-as-Leon Rose, making the Cam Reddish trade.

Subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/q7MsmQfP8q – 11:53 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

ICYMI: Sizing up a Cam Reddish trade that is very much an “eye of the beholder” type deal

theathletic.com/3069419/2022/0… – 11:14 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: a look at the Cam Reddish trade, where he may fit in the rotation, how Reddish and the Knicks can approach his next contract, the Quentin Grimes factor and more: sny.tv/articles/analy… – 10:43 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

I have three questions about the Cam Reddish trade, and none of them have to do with Zion Williamson. https://t.co/1t4SvjUG2Z pic.twitter.com/MPN3NFrFhb – 9:45 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks stockpiling assets for a bigger deal. For now, adding Cam Reddish without taking away a rotation player means too many wings unless Alec Burks stays at PG. Presumably, Kemba Walker is back for Atlanta Saturday. Your move, Thibodeau. – 9:10 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Added details on the Cam Reddish trade to New York

💰Atlanta sent New York $834,589. The cash sent is reflective of what is owed to Solomon Hill.

🏀New York created a small $1.17M trade exception. – 9:01 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/14/thr… – 9:00 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks take the gamble. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish traded to Knicks in deal for first-round pick/Knox newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:52 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:

Justin Jackson – Phoenix Suns

Xavier Moon – LA Clippers

Ryan Arcidiacono’s 10-day deal with the New York Knicks was terminated early. This was to create the roster spot for NY to complete the Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill trade. – 8:35 AM

More on this storyline

Barbara Barker: “Sometimes a change of scenery is good for people. So we will see how it unfolds,” Thibs said of Reddish. “Everyone’s path is different. Some guys get off to fast starts. Some guys get off to slow starts…..He comes in and it’s a fresh start for him.” -via Twitter @meanbarb / January 14, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Schlenk on Reddish: “Cam had come to us during the offseason & expressed the desire to maybe get to a situation where he could have a little bigger role.” Said Reddish went about it in the right way. Schlenk told him if they found something that works, they’d take a look at it. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 14, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Schlenk about the cost/benefit of trading away Reddish and his potential: “He’s super high-talent. We all see that… But we’re trying to blend the team together, as well. So we have to take all that stuff into consideration.” Says he wishes the best for Cam. More: pic.twitter.com/GBP5RCzLnj -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 14, 2022