Cavs center Jarrett Allen shows devotion to team, plays through pain

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had played in pain for over 35 minutes, but no one would have known it.

When he walked into the interview room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, his disposition matched his bright yellow sweatshirt and shoes. His disappointment over the end of the Cavaliers’ season had been shoved to the side for the moment.

He offered a playful response to a question about how he’d been injured. He didn’t know the meaning of lament, calling it an “SAT word.” He seemed genuinely happy to be talking to the media again and said goodbye when he left.

The All-Star center returned Friday night after missing the previous 19 games with a fractured left middle finger even though it wasn’t fully healed. Starting for the first time since March 6, Allen wasn’t able to save his team as the Cavs fell 107-101 to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

But Allen did all he could, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot. He hit 4-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws.

His commitment to his teammates was the perfect example of the essence of the 2021-22 Cavs, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

“That’s this team. Jarrett as one of our leaders understood the moment and was willing to sacrifice his body for the greater good of the team,” Bickerstaff said. “It wasn’t easy, especially the way that he has to play the game, in the trenches, scrapping and fighting, trying to catch a ball in traffic, all those things are extremely difficult for him right now.

“But he didn’t care. He wanted to go out and help his guys and I thought he did a great job of it.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen reacts to being hit on the chin in the second half of the team’s NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Allen said he will not undergo surgery. He’s sticking with the decision he made after he was injured against the Toronto Raptors when he went to block a shot with his right hand and his left hand hit the rim and bent the finger.

“Yeah, I’m past the surgery. I’m not going to do the surgery,” he said. “I sat down after I had the doctor’s appointment. I called my dad, I called my close circle, talked it through with them, do I want surgery, just run ideas by people that I know care about me and I care about them. And we came to the decision that it’s best for me not to have surgery.”

Allen left that game with a bruised thigh and even managed to laugh as he recalled the moment.

“Yeah … the thigh looks like the hand. It’s easy to get mixed up. No, I’m messing with you,” he said, chuckling. “I went out with the thigh contusion, and then it’s like, damn, my hand kind of hurts. I can’t bend my finger. So I went and got an X-ray and boom, it’s cracked.”

The Cavs went 7-12 down the stretch without Allen, including Tuesday’s loss at Brooklyn in the 7-8 play-in game, and it bothered him to see the Cavs falling in the Eastern Conference standings.

“It was stressful. Ah, I’m not a person to get stressed, that’s a lie,” he said, laughing. “I don’t know a good word for it. It was just like it was biting at me. I really wanted to be out there. I really wanted to play by my teammates’ side. But it’s the finger, I didn’t feel like I would add any positive to being out there. I just wasn’t ready mentally to play and compete out there knowing that I still had the broken finger.

“It was a rough time for me. But I was out there every day getting conditioned. If anything was going to stop me, it was going be my finger. It wasn’t going be conditioning, headspace or anything.”

With the Cavs facing a do-or-die scenario against the Hawks, Allen decided he had to do what he could to help.

“It was important for me to play,” Allen said. “Not even mentally for me, which was a big thing, but for the team. I felt that I needed to be out there for them whether I was 70%, 80%. I just needed to show my face and give some type of effort to give that morale boost if I could.

“And I don’t know what percent I was at. I would say I was more than 70. I can’t put it on the dot, but I felt decent out there.”

There were some rough moments, especially as he feared taking too much contact on the finger. He’d been scrimmaging only with coaches in a very controlled setting.

“It was more just sticking in the defense, just into the crowds, I was still a little nervous about that,” Allen said. “Got banged up a little a couple of times, just playing through pain. I was just trying to get comfortable again with it.”

But Allen made his presence felt. His blocked shot on the Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari with 7:37 left in the first quarter sent the sellout crowd into a frenzy, as did the first time Allen guarded Hawks’ two-time All-Star guard Trae Young.

“It was a big boost for us,” Cavs rookie center/forward Evan Mobley said of Allen’s return. “Even though he wasn’t 100%, he went out there and did his best with what he had. He played kind of with one hand, but he definitely made a difference for us on the defensive end and offensive end. I’m definitely proud of him.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen dunks during the first half of the team’s NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Forward Lauri Markkanen knew Allen was still in pain and appreciated Allen’s determination to play.

“At this point, he doesn’t surprise me,” Markkanen said. “He looked like himself. He was dunking the ball. We’re going to need that in the future, obviously. I’m happy for him that he was able to come back and I’m sure it still hurts. But he showed how much he wants to be out there, so I’m proud of him.

“We’ve seen how much he’s been working and … we’ve seen how much it means to him. It just felt good to have him out there on both ends of the floor. I don’t know how he feels after that game, but fortunately, he has time to be 100 percent now.”

