Cavs All-Star Darius Garland leaves season opener with eye injury

Darius Garland left Wednesday’s game and didn’t return. (Nick Turchiaro/Reuters)

The new era of the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt got off to a rough start on Wednesday.

Point guard Darius Garland got poked in the eye against the Toronto Raptors. He was helped to the locker room and ruled out of the game with what appears to be an eye injury.

The injury occurred late in the first half. Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. inadvertently poked Garland in his left eye while trying to disrupt an incoming pass. Garland crumpled to the court and needed help walking to the Cleveland locker room.

He didn’t return for the second half, and the Cavs ruled him out for the game. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after the game that he has a cut on the inside of his eyelid. A timetable for his return wasn’t immediately clear.

“His head and everything was clear, but he was cut and bleeding pretty good from the inside of his eyelid, Bickerstaff told reporters.

The Raptors overcome a 57-51 halftime deficit for a 108-105 win.

Garland, 22, is coming off a breakout season, averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.3% from 3-point distance. His effort earned the first All-Star bid of his three-season career.

The Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in the offseason, creating an All-Star backcourt. The development of the newly formed backcourt is now on pause — for a night, at least.

Garland struggled from the field and with ball control in his limited action on Wednesday, shooting 2-for-8 from the floor while tallying four points, three assists, two steals and five turnovers in 13 minutes.