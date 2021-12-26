Cavs a team to watch in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.

Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wait…do QTs count as All-Star votes or just straight RTs?

If QTs count, we’re all negligent in putting Ben Simmons in the All-Star game. – 3:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As far as Ben Simmons is concerned, Doc Rivers says he has talked with the young star, but he’s unsure of any progress on towards a return #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/24/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:40 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Sixers could use Ben Simmons right about now – 9:19 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons is “doing good.” They talked recently but still no update on when he might come back #Sixers – 5:23 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Our vote for when Ben Simmons is (might be) traded is a dead heat between the week of the Feb. 10th deadline and summer 2022.

Still time to join the poll

bit.ly/33Nzjcp – 1:23 PM

Story continues

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not going to trade Ben Simmons until their demands are met in terms of a return package. And I would say that they’ve convinced many, many people around the league that they’re going to stick with that stance, even if that takes them past this trade deadline. And even if that means that they can’t trade Simmons until the offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2021

Marc Stein: I heard so little about Ben Simmons in Vegas, like just remarkably little. That kind of illustrates to me just what a secondary thing trade pursuits are at the moment -via marcstein.substack.com / December 24, 2021

Windhorst: There’s been a number of rumors that have gone around the league in the last few weeks about Ben Simmons trade involving the Morey quarangular. That would be Philadelphia, Minnesota, the Kings, and the Rockets. … Let’s just say there has been a lot of discussion. I’ve had executives tell me that when Ben Simmons gets traded, it will include one or more of the quadrangular. Not that that’s where Ben Simmons would go, but they would probably be involved, because a Ben Simmons trade likely ends up being a multi-team deal. MacMahon: The Rockets have been much better lately, but they get ‘Hey, this is very early in a rebuild.’ So they’re trying to wedge their way in and get ammo for a rebuild, for sure. -via Rockets Wire / December 18, 2021