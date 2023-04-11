Cavinder twins bid farewell to Hurricanes, basketball to begin undisclosed “new chapter”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the University of Miami twin guards, will forego their final year of eligibility, they announced Tuesday morning on social media.

The Cavinders, who have 4 million TikTok followers and more than $1 million in combined NIL sponsorships, did not say what is next, but they have many options.

Haley Cavender posted on Twitter: “Thank you for an unforgettable season. The love and support we received from the university and the city was special. We’d like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as family and being a part of a historic season. With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.”

The twins, who transferred from Fresno State last spring, had been contemplating their future since the Hurricanes made their Elite Eight run. Haley had said she wanted to play the final season, but Hanna was ready to quit basketball and move on to other things.

In an interview last month on the “BFFs” podcast with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, Haley Cavinder said she wanted to stay at UM for her fifth season, but Hanna was unsure. Among their options, getting more involved with pro wrestling, as they have an NIL deal with WWE and know of the popularity of the Bella Twins.

“I just like to hoop, so I was like, `I want to come back for a fifth year,’ but Hanna was more like `I want to start my life,” Haley Cavinder said. She added that they “don’t want to split up” their brand and marketing opportunities, as they have always been promoted as The Cavinder Twins.

Haley started for the Hurricanes this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Hanna came off the bench and scored 3.8 points per game.