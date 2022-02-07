Cavaliers must seize the moment after Caris LeVert trade, capitalize on ‘chance to do something special’

CLEVELAND — The window of opportunity is open in the Eastern Conference, and Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo can feel it.

So, too, can Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.

Even Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle realized Altman wasn’t just trading for the future by acquiring guard Caris LeVert, a move announced Monday.

Altman was dealing for the present, sensing the special chemistry of the 2021-22 Cavs that cannot be wasted.

“Cleveland’s in a great position. They’re a game and a half or something like that out of first in the Eastern Conference, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert could very well push them to the top,” Carlisle said before the Cavs’ 98-85 victory Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert in a trade that was finalized Monday.

Heading into Monday, the Cavs (33-21) were fourth in the East, one game behind the first-place Miami Heat. They’re still without All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who missed his fourth consecutive game with lower back soreness, and 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen, sidelined for the past two weeks with a sprained right ankle, yet they’ve won 11 of their past 14 games.

Rondo, 35, captured NBA championships with the 2008 Boston Celtics and the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers. He knows the bond, the feeling required to win a title.

After learning of the deal for LeVert, averaging 18.7 points and coming off a 42-point game Friday against the Chicago Bulls, Rondo talked to Cavs assistant J.J. Outlaw, as Rondo planned what he will soon say in the Cavs locker room.

Asked how he felt about the Cavs, Rondo said, “I feel really good. I was actually wracking my brain when the trade happened. I didn’t even shoot tonight. I was talking to J.J. and telling him my expectations of this team — even before I got here, but now with LeVert.

“I will say it in a couple weeks, but in the locker room tomorrow, guys understand that this is a really good team and don’t take this type of team for granted. With this type of personnel, the DNA we have, the character in this locker room, along with the coaching staff, we have a chance to do something special.”

Rondo knows the Cavs went 22-50 last season and won 19 games each of the previous two after LeBron James departed for the Lakers. Rondo understands that some of the Cavs didn’t expect to contend for a conference title this soon.

“When the season started I’m sure none of these guys thought about this or having a championship mentality or mindset,” Rondo said. “But now it’s time to flip the switch and understand we need some respect and we will have to go get it in the playoffs, but nevertheless we can compete with anyone.”

Feb 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) and guard Caris LeVert (22) celebrate a made basket in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As confident as they are, the Cavs knew they didn’t have enough on Sunday morning to compete with anyone.

“I don’t think we’re a perfect team by any means,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said pregame.

Altman realized the Cavs had weaknesses that have been further exposed without Garland. That’s why Altman couldn’t afford to wait until Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline and give others the opportunity to pounce on LeVert.

James played for 11 years in two stints in Cleveland and, although he led the Cavs to five NBA Finals appearances, the Cavs won only one title, in 2016. With the sense that the Cavs have built something special this season, Altman couldn’t afford to cling stubbornly to draft choices.

The Cavs sent the Pacers a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and second-rounders in 2022 (via the Houston Rockets) and 2027 (via the Utah Jazz) along with injured guard Ricky Rubio, who is in the final year of his contract, and received a 2022 second-rounder (from the Miami Heat).

Altman still has a stockpile, with all of the team’s remaining first-round picks from 2023-28 and 11 second-round picks from 2022-28.

It’s easy to look at what the Cavs have put together and salivate over the future.

LeVert is 27 and is signed through the 2022-23 season, when he will make $18.8 million; he seems in line for an offseason extension. He joins a roster that boasts Lauri Markkanen (24), Jarrett Allen (23), Collin Sexton (23), Garland (22), Isaac Okoro (21), and third-overall pick Evan Mobley (20).

Whether the Cavs have enough off the bench in five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love (33), Cedi Osman (26), Dean Wade (25) and Lamar Stevens (24) is a question mark, especially against teams with playoff experience. What will happen with Sexton, out following season-ending knee surgery and a restricted free agent this offseason, is also uncertain. Over the weekend, Sexton signed with Klutch Sports and agent Rich Paul, who represents Garland and James.

No matter what Sexton’s future holds, the Cavs have a young core that will make opponents envious. The potential for individual growth — especially from Mobley — seems off the charts.

Feb 4, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls players defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

But now is not the time to think about how good Mobley will be in two years. The East is tightly bunched. On Monday morning, the top eight teams were separated by 4.5 games.

With LeVert in the fold, the Cavs need to keep their momentum going. The playoffs, which open on April 16, are 10 weeks away. The play-in tournament, which starts on April 12, seems an afterthought.

Considered alongside the Browns and Guardians, the Cavs are the closest to capturing a championship. They must keep that at the forefront of everything they do.

“Koby has done an amazing job. J.B., our front office, everybody’s put us in a place to win and to win now,” Love said Sunday. “But we know we have a lot to prove. We want to continue to gain respect in this league and know that we haven’t arrived yet. We still have a lot of work to do. We have to get a lot better. We have to get guys back.

“But that’s the beauty of this team. We just want to work. We all play for one another.”

Rondo knows that beauty. He realizes that the Cavs have captured something rare. They must heed his coming words and seize the moment.

