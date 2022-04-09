Cavaliers look ahead to Bucks after loss to Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) chase Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Cavaliers welcomed back one of their best players Friday night in Brooklyn, but their late-season skid continued.

Rookie Evan Mobley returned to the Cavaliers lineup and played well in a 118-107 loss to the Nets at Barclays Center in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Cavs dropped their third game in a row and have a 43-38 record. The Nets are also 43-38, and because they own the tiebreaker over the Cavs, can lock up the No. 7 seed for the play-in tournament that precedes the regular playoffs with a win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

All-star point guard Darius Garland led the Cavs with 31 points in 41 minutes and Mobley had 17 points and seven rebounds in 34 minutes in his return to the lineup. Mobley missed five games with a sprained ankle and the Cavs went 1-4.

“They did a wonderful job of competing,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of his players.

“I am proud of the way they played and I am proud of the effort that they played with, the way they kept coming back and stayed in the game. We had a few lapses, especially in that fourth quarter and when you got great players like they got on the other side, they make you pay.”

When Bickerstaff said “great players” on the Nets, he was referring to perennial all-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets

Durant led the Nets with 36 points, five assists and five rebounds in 41 minutes and Irving, an ex-Cav, contributed 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

“We gave up 25 second-chance points and there were mistakes made in [defensive] coverages,” Bickerstaff said. “You give Kyrie and KD a chance, they make you pay over and over again.”

Brooklyn outscored Cleveland 34-19 in the first quarter and 35-19 in the fourth quarter. The Cavs outscored the Nets 69-49 in the middle quarters.

The Nets held an edge over the Cavs in second chance points (25-6), 3-pointers (12-8), rebounds (45-31) and assists (30-19).

The Cavs compiled an 11-0 run in the third quarter to take an 88-81 lead with 2:14 on the clock. Garland made a 3-pointer, two free throws and a floater, and Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love accounted for the other two field goals.

Durant’s impressive shot-making abilities were on display throughout the game. He made key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Nets put together runs of 10-0 and 8-0 to dispatch the Cavs.

“They made tough shots, they got more 50-50 balls and long rebounds,” Garland said.

Three other Cavs reached double figures — Lauri Markkanen (17 points, four rebounds), Caris LeVert (16 points, four rebounds and four assists) and Love (10 points, nine rebounds).

Nets’ Bruce Brown (18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists), ex-Cav Andre Drummond (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Seth Curry (12 points, four assists) also made an impact.

“That is a good team over there and we are a really good team,” Garland said. “If we match up [in the play-in tournament], it will be another good one.”

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Evan Mobley impresses in return

Mobley said the objective for the Cavs each game is “to play our brand of basketball for the full 48 minutes.”

Mobley did his part finishing at the rim with dunks, making jumpers and blocking shots.

“He was great,” Bickerstaff said of Mobley. “You know, roll out of bed and go get you 17 [points] and seven [rebounds], impact the game defensively, block shots and rebound the wall. I thought he did a really good job of fitting himself back in.”

Mobley, a Rookie of the Year candidate, said he “fit in pretty comfortably from the start of the game” for the Cavs on Friday.

Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen remained out and missed his 16th consecutive game with a broken finger.

“We have been preaching this all year, ‘Whoever steps up, they are going to play hard and they are going to try to do everything to get a win,'” Garland said. “Yeah, we haven’t been healthy the whole year, but a lot of other teams haven’t been healthy the whole year. That is not an excuse for us. We all play hard and we always try to get a win.

“… We are rolling with the punches. We were not supposed to be here this year, at all. We are happy with the progress. We keep learning and keep getting better and see where we land at at the end of the year.”

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NBA champion Bucks up next Sunday

The Cavs will conclude the regular season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at home against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

A victory Sunday over the Bucks (51-30) would give the Cavs either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed, depending on Brooklyn’s result against Indiana on Sunday.

“We are going to play hard, try to get a win and stay in this playoff race,” Garland said.

A loss Sunday could drop the Cavs to the ninth or 10th seed in the play-in tournament.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are also in the mix for the play-in tournament with 42-39 records. The Hawks and Hornets entered the weekend as the ninth and 10th seeds, respectively.

The No. 7 team hosts No. 8 team on Tuesday and the winner moves into the playoffs. The loser of the 7-8 game has a second shot at the postseason by beating the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 teams on Friday.

The only sure thing in the Eastern Conference standings entering the weekend was that the Miami Heat (53-28) clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Michael Beaven can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Cavaliers look ahead to Bucks after loss to Nets