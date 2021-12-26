Sixers player grades: Another uneven effort leads to loss vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers are still looking to find a resolution to the Ben Simmons saga as it continues to rage on within the organization. He has yet to play for the team 32 games into the season and they are now at a point where they need to find a new partner next to Joel Embiid in order to compete.

The Sixers are sitting at only 16-16 and it is time for the Sixers to either decide on trying to really bring Simmons back, or they just move him for a little less than what they are looking for. Philadelphia is running out of time at the moment.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes:

COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of the trade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on a trade yet. Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place.

The Cavs have been the surprise of the NBA to begin the 2021-22 season and they are a team that could be in on Simmons if the time calls for it. While a trade is not imminent at all, the Sixers will have to eventually make a decision as the Feb. 10 deadline continues to approach.

