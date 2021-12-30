Cavaliers acquiring Rajon Rondo in trade with Lakers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Cavs acquiring Rondo in trade with Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rajon Rondo appears to be headed back to the Eastern Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers are working on a deal to send the veteran guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Cleveland is in need of a point guard with Ricky Rubio done for the year with a torn ACL.

The Cavs would mark Rondo’s ninth different team in his 16-year NBA career. The 35-year-old spent his first nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, then had stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

Rondo has played in 18 games for L.A. this season, averaging 3.1 points 3.7 assists in 16.1 minutes.