Cause of death revealed for LA model Christy Giles

The deaths of an aspiring model and her architect friend, who were both dumped outside separate Los Angeles hospitals after a night out partying, have been ruled homicides, authorities said.

Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, both died of “multiple drug intoxication,” People reported, citing the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Marcela Cabrales-Arzola also suffered multiple organ failures.

Giles had a lethal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, the anesthetic ketamine — a popular dissociative used as a party drug – and gamma-hydroxybutyrate acid, or GHB, commonly referred to as the date rape drug, People reported.

Cabrales-Arzola tested positive for cocaine and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, as well as other undetermined drugs, the outlet reported.

Two masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates dumped Giles’ lifeless body at a Culver City hospital on Nov. 13.

Instagram/@christygilesx

Shortly thereafter, they dropped Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente in West L.A. She died on Nov. 24 — five days before her 27th birthday– after she was pronounced brain dead, her family said.

Three men were arrested in connection with their deaths – David Pearce, 40, who was charged with manslaughter, and Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, who were accused of being accessories to manslaughter, People reported.

Two days after his arrest, Pearce was hit with additional charges in connection with the sexual assault of four women between 2010 and 2020.

GoFundMe

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

“He frequently drugs women and sexually abuses them,” Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano told a judge during a hearing in January. “I do believe he poses as a threat to the public and is a flight risk. Upon his arrest, he did try to flee and ran out the back door.”

Mariano said Pearce should remain behind bars on $3.4 million bail because investigators found $30,000 and a passport in his car when he was arrested.

David Pearce (left) and Michael Ansbach (right)

Defense attorney Jacob Glucksman said the $30,000 was from winnings from a recent Vegas trip and that Pearce’s vehicle did not have a license plate because his client was involved in a car accident a few weeks before his arrest.

Osborn and Ansbach were booked on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter, however, the LA County District Attorney’s Office rejected the LAPD’s case against Osborn and his arrest was retroactively reduced to detention.

Ansbach, a cinematographer and cameraman, was released on Dec. 16 on $100,000 bond. Prosecutors have yet to file charges against him.

RedThink Media

RedThink Media

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola are believed to have met the three men at an after-hours warehouse party in the Eastside of L.A. earlier on Nov. 13, but they continued their night at Pearce’s apartment on Olympic Boulevard.

Giles’ husband has told The Post that authorities believe his wife and her friend were provided drugs at Pearce’s apartment.