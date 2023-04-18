Catholic Memorial football star Donovan Harbour announces college commitment

Donovan Harbour switched from tackle to guard for Catholic Memorial last season.

WAUKESHA – As a present to himself, Donovan Harbour wrapped up his college recruitment on his birthday.

The rising senior from Catholic Memorial will have thousands of Penn State fans celebrating with him.

Harbour announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions during an afterschool gathering Tuesday in Memorial’s gym.

His decision takes one of the state’s elite prospects for 2024 off the board. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound guard is considered the top prospect in Wisconsin for that class by 247sports and is the No. 2 prospect in the state by Rivals and On3.

Harbour played tackle for Memorial as a sophomore and moved to guard last season when the Crusaders were the WIAA Division 4 state runner-up. He received almost two dozen high-major scholarship offers and on New Year’s Eve trimmed his list to seven – Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Since then he announced an offer from Auburn and visits to Purdue and Penn State.

