Cathie Wood's Zoom Price Target is Amazing

Cathie Wood’s Zoom Price Target is Amazing

by

Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications Inc. Report was a big winner during the early part of the covid pandemic.

Shares of the video conferencing company shot higher through 2020 as office workers hunkered down at home and started holding all their meetings online.

But those heady days are long gone, as shares of the company have steadily retreated from their pandemic highs close to $500, to trade now just above $100 each.

But that 80% slide doesn’t have Ark Investment Manager Cathie Wood or her team worried. In fact, her open-source research shop came out recently with some eye-popping expectations for Zoom over the next four years.