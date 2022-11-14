Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors.

But on Friday, she purchased shares of a company that’s surely not young, and one that few would view as a disruptive technology company. To be sure, it’s also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive.

The company is General Motors  (GM) – Get Free Report, and the CEO is Mary Barra.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) – Get Free Report bought 70,226 shares, which were worth $2.9 million as of Friday’s close.