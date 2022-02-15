Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Sea Stock After Reports India Bans Game

Text size





Sea Ltd.



shares were rebounding Tuesday, after plunging on Monday following reports that India has banned its popular mobile hit “Free Fire”.

The steep slide in Sea (ticker: SE) attracted Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, which purchased more than 145,000 shares of the Singaporean gaming giant, according to the firm’s daily trading update.

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF



acquired 97,786 of those shares, the update showed.