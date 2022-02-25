The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Depressed Tech Stocks

Investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, is at it again, buying shares of beaten-down technology stocks, just as she promised.

On Thursday, Ark exchange-traded funds purchased shares of electric car titan Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report; Coinbase Global  (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange; and Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, a video meeting service.

Tesla is the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, Zoom is No. 4 and Coinbase is No. 5.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.