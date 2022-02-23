The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood’s Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the decline of technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And she’s proving true to her word.

She has purchased stocks repeatedly, doubling down on some of her biggest names. On Feb. 22, Ark exchange-traded funds snapped up shares of electric car titan Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, video meeting service  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, software company Twilio  (TWLO) – Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report, e-commerce stalwart Shopify  (SHOP) – Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report and online video game platform Roblox  (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report.

