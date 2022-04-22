Nikola enters financing pact with Mitsubishi's ENGS Commercial to facilitate EV sales

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds sell nearly $100 million worth of Tesla stock after earnings

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold nearly $100 million worth of Tesla
TSLA,
+3.23%
shares after the electric vehicle maker’s well-received first-quarter results. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF
ARKK,
-4.97%
sold $70 million worth of Tesla stock. Tesla is still the top holding of the ARK Innovation ETF, representing some 10% of the portfolio, and it’s also the top holding of both the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF
ARKW,
-4.44%
and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF
ARKQ,
-3.20%.
Meanwhile, multiple ARK funds boosted their holdings in Shopify
SHOP,
-8.38%
by $34 million, which slumped 8% after a report it may buy Deliverr, and the Innovation ETF bought $21 million of shares in Roku
ROKU,
-9.14%,
which has struggled in the wake of Netflix’s disappointing subscriber numbers.

