Cathie Wood’s ARK funds sell nearly $100 million worth of Tesla stock after earnings

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest sold nearly $100 million worth of Tesla

TSLA,

+3.23%

shares after the electric vehicle maker’s well-received first-quarter results. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF

ARKK,

-4.97%

sold $70 million worth of Tesla stock. Tesla is still the top holding of the ARK Innovation ETF, representing some 10% of the portfolio, and it’s also the top holding of both the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

ARKW,

-4.44%

and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

ARKQ,

-3.20% .

Meanwhile, multiple ARK funds boosted their holdings in Shopify

SHOP,

-8.38%

by $34 million, which slumped 8% after a report it may buy Deliverr, and the Innovation ETF bought $21 million of shares in Roku

ROKU,

-9.14% ,

which has struggled in the wake of Netflix’s disappointing subscriber numbers.