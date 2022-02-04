The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood’s Ark Files for New Fund

Cathie Wood’s Ark Files for New Fund

Star investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has filed for a new fund that would include private companies and would limit when investors can exit the fund.

It’s called Ark Venture Fund, and it would require a minimum investment of $1,000, according to the filing, Bloomberg reports. That would make it easy for individual investors to participate.

The idea is to find disruptive, innovative technology companies, just like for other Ark funds, but in this case they would be less liquid entities. So the fund will hold “illiquid securities and securities in which no secondary market is readily available, including those of private companies,” according to the filing, Bloomberg reports.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.