Cathie Wood’s ARK ETFs Are in a Deep Hole—Already

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest

Reed Young





The new year did not bring a fresh start for Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, a fund company known for its focus on innovation stocks and high price targets.

The firm’s flagship



ARK Innovation

exchange-traded fund (ARKK) plunged 7.1% in Wednesday trading, marking its worst day since Sept 3, 2020. All of ARK’s other ETFs, including the latest



ARK Transparency

ETF (CTRU) launched just last December, are also deep in the negative territory.