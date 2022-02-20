The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood’s Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

Star investor Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, keeps on catching the falling knives.

She has insisted in recent weeks that the fall of young technology stocks has simply created buying opportunities. And Ark has been buying aplenty.

On Friday, its exchange-traded funds picked up shares of streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, video meetings platform Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, digital entertainment/e-commerce company Sea Ltd.  (SE) – Get Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Report and online video game platform Roblox  (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report among other companies.

