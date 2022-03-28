Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

After a few days of quiet trading, star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is back to dealing big names in big amounts.

On Friday, Ark funds in particular sold shares of electric-vehicle leader Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report and bought into Nio  (NIO) – Get NIO Inc. (China) Report, the Chinese EV producer. (All valuations are as of Friday’s close.)

The asset manager also bought Coinbase  (COIN) , Roblox  (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report, Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, Roblox is an online gaming platform, and Zoom is a videoconferencing service.

