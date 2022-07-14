Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys 1 Million Unity Software Shares After IronSource Acquisition

Text size





Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased more than 1 million shares of

Unity Software



after the stock slumped following its $4.4 billion acquisition of

IronSource

.

The



ARK Innovation ETF

(ticker: ARKK) bought 884,587 shares of Unity (U), the



ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

(ARKQ) bought 62,320 shares,



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

(ARKW) purchased 78,200 Unity shares, and



ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

(ARKX) scooped up 16,724 shares.

Shares of

Unity Software



dropped about 17.5% on Wednesday after the game development platform said it was acquiring

IronSource



(IS), the app monetization company, for $4.4 billion in an all-stock deal.

Unity also lowered its guidance for full-year revenue to a range of $1.3 billion to $1.35 billion from previous expectations of $1.35 billion to $1.425 billion.

Wood’s ARK Invest acquired 1,041,831 shares of Unity. At Wednesday’s closing price for Unity of $32.82, the purchase amounted to more than $34.1 million.

The stock has declined 77% this year. It was down 1.1% to $32.47 in premarket trading Thursday.

