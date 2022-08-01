Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

Text size





Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has Roku as one of the biggest investments in her funds.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg





Roku’s



earnings report last week sent shares into a free fall, but Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest was among the buyers.

Roku



(ticker: ROKU) stock fell 23% on Friday after the company reported disappointing results and warned of uncertainty ahead for the advertising market. But the stock was up 10.1% to $72.14 in Monday trading after Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest disclosed the

ARK Innovation ETF



(ARKK) bought 373,857 shares on Friday.



ARK Next Generation Internet

exchange-traded fund (ARKW) and the



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

(ARKF) also bought 37,570 and 37,570 shares, respectively, on Friday.