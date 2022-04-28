Cathie Wood’s ARK Bet Big on Tumbling Teladoc. These Funds Did Too.

Text size





A Teladoc member visits virtually with a doctor.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and other institutional investors were slated to take a steep hit as shares of





Teladoc Health



plummeted more than 45% on Thursday following a deeper-than-expected earnings miss and guidance cut.

Teladoc (ticker:





TDOC



) posted a loss of $41.58 a share for the first quarter — significantly wider than analysts’ forecasts for a loss of just 60 cents. The company also revised its revenue expectations for the year down to a range between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, under previous guidance for $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.