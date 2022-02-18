Cathie Wood’s Ark Adds Shares of Roku, Roblox, Zoom

The buying spree continues for investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management.

She sees the decline of young technology stocks as a buying opportunity and has been snapping them up in recent weeks.

On Feb. 17, Ark funds added shares to their previous positions of streaming platform Roku (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, online video game platform Roblox (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report and video meeting platform Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report.

To be sure, not all of Ark’s focus is on buying stocks. Also Thursday, it sold shares of social media titan Twitter (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report and data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report.

Ark bought 70,647 shares of Roku, 58,004 in its flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report and 12,643 in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) – Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report. The combined positions were worth $10.2 million at Thursday’s close and $7.4 million in recent trading.

Ark purchased 137,777 shares of Roblox, 106,101 in Ark Innovation ETF and 31,676 in Ark Next Generation. The combined stakes were worth $7.5 million as of Thursday’s close and $6.9 million in recent trading.

Ark snagged 54,334 shares of Zoom, 44,863 in Ark Innovation and 9,471 in Ark Next Generation. The combined holdings were worth $7 million at Thursday’s close and $6.9 million in recent trading.

Ark dumped 4,774,677 shares of Palantir, in five different funds, including Ark Innovation. That sum was worth $56.2 million as of Thursday’s close and $51.1 million in recent trading.

Ark Innovation unloaded 1,024 shares of Twitter worth $36,280 as of Thursday’s close and $35,267 in recent trading.

