Cathie Wood’s Ark Adds Shares of Roku, Roblox, Zoom

The buying spree continues for investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management.

She sees the decline of young technology stocks as a buying opportunity and has been snapping them up in recent weeks.

On Feb. 17, Ark funds added shares to their previous positions of streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, online video game platform Roblox  (RBLX) – Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report and video meeting platform Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report.

