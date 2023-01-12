Cathie Wood’s ARK Adds Nearly $3.3M Shares of Coinbase

ARK has added 74,792 shares of Coinbase (COIN) to the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), according to an investor email on Thursday.

The shares purchased were worth around $3.28 million, based on Coinbase’s last closing price of $43.79 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, the shares were up around 3% at $44.7 in pre-market trading.

The additional buy comes a day after the tech investment fund made a $1.45 million purchase of the crypto exchange’s shares, adding 33,756 shares of COIN to the treasury of ARKK.

ARK also added 69,060 shares of Tesla (TSLA) to ARKK’s holdings, worth around $8.5 million.

Shares of Coinbase have risen nearly 26% over the last five days as the exchange cuts costs and reduces headcount. The crypto exchange has outperformed bitcoin (BTC), which is up 7% during the same time period.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) has also been squarely in the green, climbing 9.63% to 884.37.

