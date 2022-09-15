Cathie Wood Watch: Stock-Buying Spree, Including Roku

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said throughout the year that declines in the prices of her technology stocks simply represent buying opportunities.

And she was true to her word on Tuesday, when Ark exchange-traded funds snagged shares of 27 companies.

That included streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) , videoconferencing service Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) , semiconductor titan Nvidia  (NVDA)  and online sports gambling platform DraftKings  (DKNG) .

Also on the buy list: Communications-tools provider Twilio  (TWLO) , Cologuard cancer-detection system producer Exact Sciences  (EXAS)  and robotics-software firm UIPath  (PATH) .