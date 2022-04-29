Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

by

True to her style, Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, doubled down on one of her stocks when it was in trouble on April 28.

Ark funds bought 609,665 shares of online health-services platform Teladoc  (TDOC) – Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, valued at $20.4 million as of the April 28 close (all valuations below also are as of the April 28 close).

Teladoc shares cratered 40% April 28, after a weak earnings report. The company cut its earnings guidance and announced a $6.6 billion impairment charge stemming from its acquisitions.

