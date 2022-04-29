Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

True to her style, Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, doubled down on one of her stocks when it was in trouble on April 28.

Ark funds bought 609,665 shares of online health-services platform Teladoc (TDOC), valued at $20.4 million as of the April 28 close (all valuations below also are as of the April 28 close).

Teladoc shares cratered 40% April 28, after a weak earnings report. The company cut its earnings guidance and announced a $6.6 billion impairment charge stemming from its acquisitions.

Wood has said that the drop in young, disruptive technology stocks during recent months represents a buying opportunity. Teladoc constitutes the eighth biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). It was much higher before the stock's plunge.

Tesla Sale

In other activity April 28, Ark Innovation sold 10,035 shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), valued at $8.8 million.

Wood has said that her sales of Tesla merely amount to profit-taking and that she still believes in the company. Tesla is the biggest holding in Ark Innovation.

Also April 28, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) unloaded 203 shares of business software maker Splunk (SPLK), valued at $25,649. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) dumped 900 shares of online lending marketplace LendingClub (LC), valued at $14,688.

Ark Genomic Revolution (ARKG) snagged 68,112 shares of biotechnology company Surface Oncology (SURF), valued at $145,079. And Ark Genomic snapped up 25,000 shares of biotech company Quantum-SI (QSI), valued at $109,750.

Ark Innovation Performance

Ark Innovation has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks and is down 69% from its February 2021 peak.

Wood brushes off the descent, saying her investment focus is five years. And indeed, Ark Innovation has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. As of early April 28, the ETF had an annualized total return of 16.3% during that period, compared to 13.9% for the S&P 500, according to Morningstar.

Investors apparently still believe in Wood. Ark Innovation saw an inflow of $658 million this year through April 21, including $59 million in the latest week, according to FactSet, as cited by The Wall Street Journal. Ark Innovation has total assets of $9.1 billion, according to Morningstar.