Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Tesla, Roku, Coinbase, Gene-Editing Firm

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on May 25 bought and sold some familiar names.

All valuations below are as of Thursday’s close.

For the third straight day, Ark funds purchased shares of electric-vehicle titan Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report, this time 1,343 shares valued at $885,000.

Wood had sold Tesla shares for months, but she said the sales reflected profit-taking and that she still believed in the Austin company.

Wood may see Tesla stock as a good value now, given its 38% drop year to date through Wednesday. An Ark spokeswoman said the firm doesn’t comment on daily trading activity.