Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Okta, Sees Strong Returns Over 5 Years

by

Investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to be active in technology-related stocks, buying, and mostly selling, some big names on Friday.

Ark Next Generation ETF  (ARKW) – Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report purchased 20,624 shares of cybersecurity company Okta  (OKTA) – Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $3.3 million as of Friday’s close.

As for the selling, Wood continued to dump what little shares she had left of online arts-and-crafts retailer Etsy  (ETSY) – Get Etsy, Inc. Report and data-mining company Palantir  (PLTR) – Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report.

