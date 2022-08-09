Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Nvidia, Output Platform; Sells DraftKings

Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, bought and sold familiar stocks Monday, including a sports gambling company and a top semiconductor maker.

All valuations below are as of Monday’s close.

Ark funds purchased 366,982 shares of Nvidia (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, the graphics-chip maker, valued at $65.3 million. Nvidia shares dropped 6% Monday, after its earnings report and have slid 40% year to date.

Ark funds snagged 210,213 shares of Teladoc (TDOC) – Get Teladoc Health Inc. Report, an online health-care service, valued at $8.1 million. The stock has lost 59% this year and is the ninth biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Twilio, Markforged Buys

Ark funds snatched 245,910 shares of Twilio (TWLO) – Get Twilio Inc. Class A Report, a communications software company, valued at $21.3 million. The stock has shed 67% year to date.

And Ark funds snapped up 70,154 shares of Markforged (MKFG) valued at $193,625.

The Watertown, Mass., company produces what it calls the Digital Forge, a manufacturing platform that connects software, 3D printers and materials to enable engineers and designers “to go from design to fully functional industrial parts more efficiently.”

Scroll to Continue

The stock has slumped 49% so far this year. And in trading through Monday the stock is off 74% from its 52-week high, set almost exactly a year ago.

On the selling side, Ark Innovation unloaded 852,851 shares of DraftKings (DKNG) – Get DraftKings Inc. Report, the online sports gambling company, valued at $15.7 million. The stock climbed 3% Monday on strong earnings. It has descended 34% year to date.

Finally, Ark Innovation dumped 235,489 shares of Block (SQ) – Get Block Inc. Class A Report, a financial services company, valued at $4.3 million. The stock has slipped 33% so far this year. It’s Ark Innovation’s fourth biggest holding.

Trailing the S&P 500

As Ark funds have tumbled in recent months, Wood has defended her strategy by noting that she has a five-year investment horizon.

The fund’s five-year return beat that of the S&P 500 until May 9. The five-year annualized return of Ark Innovation totaled 12.14% through Aug. 8, closing the gap with the S&P 500’s 12.83% return.

Ark Innovation has fallen 49% so far this year, as Wood’s tech companies have slumped. And it’s down 69% from its February 2021 peak. Raging inflation and soaring interest rates have sharply hit tech stocks.

Many of Wood’s investors don’t appear too worried about the underperformance. Ark Innovation enjoyed a net inflow of $2 billion in the six months through Aug. 5, according to VettaFi, an ETF research firm.

“I think the inflows are happening because our clients have been diversifying away from broad-based benchmarks like the Nasdaq 100,” Wood said. “We are dedicated completely to disruptive innovation. Innovation solves problems.”