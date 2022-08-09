Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Nvidia, Output Platform; Sells DraftKings

Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Nvidia, Output Platform; Sells DraftKings

by

Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, bought and sold familiar stocks Monday, including a sports gambling company and a top semiconductor maker.

All valuations below are as of Monday’s close.

Ark funds purchased 366,982 shares of Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, the graphics-chip maker, valued at $65.3 million. Nvidia shares dropped 6% Monday, after its earnings report and have slid 40% year to date.

Ark funds snagged 210,213 shares of Teladoc  (TDOC) – Get Teladoc Health Inc. Report, an online health-care service, valued at $8.1 million. The stock has lost 59% this year and is the ninth biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.