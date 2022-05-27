Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Nvidia, Organ-Transplant-Services Provider

by

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on May 26 bought into one of the world’s biggest and most prominent semiconductor makers, for the first time in at least several months.

Ark also purchased an organ-transplant-services firm along with some familiar names. All valuations below are as of Thursday’s close.

Ark funds snagged 245,286 shares of graphics-chip specialist Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, valued at $43.8 million.

In its earnings report for the April quarter, Nvidia beat sales and earnings per share estimates, thanks to above-consensus data center and gaming revenue. 