Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

by

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound.

Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences  (EXAS) – Get Free Report, a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. That kitty was valued at $11.9 million as of the Jan. 23 close.

The stock has lost 11% over the past year, but it has jumped 119% since Oct. 14 buoyed by strong earnings and the overall market’s rally. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report.