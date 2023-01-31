Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snaps Up Teladoc and Roku

by

Famed money manager Cathie Wood over the past few weeks has been buying and selling some of her favorite names in a stream of trading.

And the Ark Investment Management chief executive was at it again Jan. 30, buying shares of the ninth biggest holding in her flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report.

Ark funds added 301,953 shares of Teladoc  (TDOC) – Get Free Report, the online health service, with that stash valued at $8.4 million as of the Jan. 30 close. Teladoc has plummeted 62% over the past 12 month amid the slump in e-commerce companies.