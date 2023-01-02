Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snaps Up More Tesla Shares

by

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management, bought shares of her favorite young technology stocks last year as they slid.

Ark’s chief executive has been a particularly big buyer of electric vehicle titan Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report since October.

It has suffered from production problems, and there is concern that sales growth will slow. Investors also are worried that Chief Executive Elon Musk is preoccupied with his newly-bought Twitter. Tesla shares plunged 65% in 2022.