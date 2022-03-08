Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

by

Investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market struggles.

On Monday, she bought shares of financial-services company Block  (SQ) – Get Block Inc Class A Report, online sports gambling platform DraftKings  (DKNG) – Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report, and e-commerce stalwart Shopify  (SHOP) – Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report

Ark exchange-traded funds sold aerospace defense contractor Lockheed Martin LMT, social media titan Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report, and online arts and crafts retailer Etsy  (ETSY) – Get Etsy, Inc. Report.

