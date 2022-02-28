The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

Investment manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy and sell stocks as volatility rules the equity market.

In recent days she had been unloading the stock of data-mining company Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) – Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. And on Friday she sold the last holdings of Palantir in three Ark exchange-traded funds, including the flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. Ark left minuscule Palantir positions in its other three funds after Friday’s selling.

