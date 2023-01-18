Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Its Tesla Holding High

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continued her buying onslaught of Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares Jan. 17.

That company, of course, is the dominant electric vehicle maker in the U.S., run by controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Ark funds snatched 115,787 shares of Tesla Jan. 17, valued at $15.2 million as of that day’s close. This means Wood has absorbed 756,680 Tesla shares this month alone, valued at $99.5 million as of the Jan. 17 close.