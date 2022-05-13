Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

by

Investment hotshot Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Thursday continued to gobble up beleaguered stocks.

That included a cryptocurrency exchange and a videogame-development platform. She did some selling, too. All valuations below are based on the May 12 close.

Ark funds bought 240,791 shares of Coinbase  (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $14.1 million. The stock has plunged 72% year to date amid weakness in the cryptocurrency market. To be sure, Coinbase has rebounded on May 13.