Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Next-Gen Internet Buys Cybersecurity, Sells Splunk

Investment star Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, bought into a couple of cybersecurity firms on behalf of Ark Next Generation Internet ETF.  (ARKW) – Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report

She bought nearly 60,000 shares of Crowdstrike  (CRWD) – Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and 49,500 shares of Okta  (OKTA) – Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report

Also for ARKW, she bought nearly 186,000 shares of UiPath,  (PATH) – Get UiPath Inc Class A Report the provider of business-process-automation software, and sold 244,000 shares of Splunk,  (SPLK) – Get Splunk Inc. Report the provider of a number of business-software solutions.

