Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Keeps Building Its Tesla Position

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Keeps Building Its Tesla Position

by

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continued to bulk up on one of her darling stocks Jan. 13 — Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report.

That company, of course, is the dominant electric vehicle maker in the U.S., run by controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report bought 168,989 shares of Tesla Jan. 13, valued at $20.7 million as of that day’s close.