Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Funds Sell ETSY, Palantir

Much of Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood’s trading in recent weeks has consisted of buying beaten-down technology stocks.

But she also has done some selling. And on Tuesday, the investment star unloaded 1,387 shares of online arts and crafts retailer Etsy  (ETSY) – Get Etsy, Inc. Report from the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF  (ARKW) – Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report

That was worth about $218,500 as of Tuesday’s close and $221,300 in recent trading.

Wood also continued to unload data-mining company Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) – Get Palantir Technologies Inc. Class A Report. Ark funds shed 298 shares. That was worth $3,630 as of Tuesday’s close and $3,558 in recent trading.

