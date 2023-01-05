Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Dives Further Into Tesla

by

Famed money manager Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has been snapping up shares of her favorite young technology stocks as they tanked over the past year.

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report is a case in point. Since October, the Ark chief executive has been going guns a blazing into the electric vehicle titan. And she bought some more of it Jan. 3.

Tesla has suffered from production issues, delivery problems and signs of slowing demand.