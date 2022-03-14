Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks — mostly buying — amid the equity market’s turmoil.

On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys  (SSYS) – Get Stratasys Ltd. Report and Velo3D  (VLD) . Ark also continued its foray into biotechnology stocks, purchasing Adaptive Biotechnologies  (ADPT) – Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Report, Burning Rock Biotech  (BNR)  and Atai Life Sciences  (ATAI) – Get ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Report.

