Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

Investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, continues to buy beleaguered technology stocks, as she promised she would.

On Wednesday, Ark exchange-traded funds purchased shares of video-meetings platform Zoom Video Communications  (ZM) – Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, e-commerce titan Shopify  (SHOP) – Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, video streaming platform Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report and digital entertainment company Sea Ltd.  (SE) – Get Sea Ltd. (Singapore) Report. Ark also sold shares of Disney  (DIS) – Get Walt Disney Company Report.

