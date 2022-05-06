Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shopify, Coinbase, LatAm E-Commerce Firm

Investment luminary Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Thursday bought and sold familiar names, including a Latin American e-commerce company.

Wood snagged several technology stocks that have struggled recently. She has said the plunge in tech stocks represents a buying opportunity.

All the valuations below are as of Thursday’s close.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) – Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report purchased 2,861 shares of the Buenos Aires e-commerce-platform company MercadoLibre  (MELI) – Get MercadoLibre, Inc. Report, valued at $2.6 million. The stock, currently trading around $905, has dropped by almost a third this year. The company focuses on South America, Central America and the U.S.

