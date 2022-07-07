Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, bought shares of a medical imaging equipment producer Wednesday, along with some familiar names.

All valuations below are as of Wednesday’s close.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) – Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report purchased 227,499 shares of Butterfly Networks  (BFLY) – Get Butterfly Network Inc. Class A Report, the medical-imaging-equipment maker, valued at $768,947. The stock has plunged 49% so far this year.

Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report snagged 240,963 shares of Coinbase Global  (COIN) – Get Coinbase Global Inc Report, the country’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange. The stock has cratered 79% year to date.