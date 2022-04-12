Cathie Wood Urges Caution About Fed Raising Rates

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday bought shares of a top video-streaming company, several biotechnology companies and an array of other tech-related stocks.

She also sold shares of a major social-media company and a financial technology company. (All the valuations below are as of Monday’s close).

Ark Next Generation ETF  (ARKW) – Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report bought 76,603 shares of video streamer Roku  (ROKU) – Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $8.8 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) – Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report snapped up 202,721 shares of robotics company UiPath  (PATH) – Get UiPath Inc Class A Report, valued at $4.1 million.

