Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More Tesla and Trims Nvidia Stake

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More Tesla and Trims Nvidia Stake

by

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Jan. 6 trimmed her position in Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get Free Report while continuing to amass Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report shares.

Ark funds had bought more than 700,000 shares of the graphics-chip giant in May and August combined. But on Jan. 6, Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report sold 31,758 Nvidia shares, valued at $4.7 million as of that day’s close. Nvidia has dropped 42% in the past year amid the semiconductor industry’s slump.