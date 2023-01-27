Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More of One of Its CEO's Favorite Stocks

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Jan. 26 bought one of her favorite stocks, taking advantage of its stumble during the past year.

Ark funds purchased 125,702 shares of Teladoc Health  (TDOC) – Get Free Report, an online health-services provider. The stock was valued at $3.5 million as of the Jan. 26 close.

Teladoc has tumbled 59% over the past year amid the overall slump in technology stocks. It’s the ninth biggest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF.